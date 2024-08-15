Keith Morrison Speaks Out After Arrests in Matthew Perry's Death Case

Matthew Perry's family is still grappling with his death ... but they're grateful to learn justice is being served after 5 people were arrested in connection to the actor's ketamine death.

The "Friends" star's loved ones -- including stepdad and "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison -- spoke out after U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada confirmed multiple people were booked for supplying MP with ketamine prior to his sudden passing in October 2023.

The family noted in a statement ... "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course."

As TMZ previously reported, Jasveen Sangha -- allegedly known as "The Ketamine Queen" -- and Dr. Salvador Plasencia are currently the lead defendants in the case, accused of selling Matthew the ketamine that killed him. They are expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

Three others -- Matthew's former assistant Kenneth Iwamas, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Erik Fleming -- have also been arrested and charged in the case ... and they have already copped plea deals for the roles they played in Perry's death.

Matthew's family has spoken out on a number of occasions following his untimely death, honoring his legacy and raising awareness about his longtime battle with sobriety.

Keith, who married Matthew's mother in 1981, has acted as a spokesperson of sorts for Matthew's other relatives ... and was even the one to provide details for MP's death certificate.

He gave an update on the family's grief process on Hoda Kotb's podcast back in March, where he explained that his wife Suzanne -- Matthew's mother -- was having the hardest time with his death.

Keith added ... "It's with you every day. It's with you all the time, and there's some new aspect of it that assaults your brain."