Kevin Hart Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson A Piece of S*** After Traffic Stop

Kevin Hart weighed in Friday night on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s recent brush with the law, characterizing him as a “piece of s***.”

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, the comedian also told a paparazzi at Miami’s Carbone Beach Club that he's the one who called the police on The Rock.

Play video content Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stopped by Police Following Walk of Fame Ceremony BACKGRID

TMZ reported Thursday "The Rock" was pulled over by cops in Los Angeles for having tinted windows -- a traffic violation.

The pap was so stunned by Kevin’s bluntness that he asked the question again. And again, Kevin referred to The Rock as a “piece of s***.”

Check out the video … even though Kevin seems totally serious, it’s really all just a gag -- for those unaware, Kevin and The Rock are true BFFs, and have a well-documented friendship that's filled with insults going both ways.