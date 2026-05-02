Kevin Hart Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson A Piece of S*** After Traffic Stop
Kevin Hart Hey Rock, You're A Piece Of S***!!!
Kevin Hart weighed in Friday night on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s recent brush with the law, characterizing him as a “piece of s***.”
As if that wasn’t shocking enough, the comedian also told a paparazzi at Miami’s Carbone Beach Club that he's the one who called the police on The Rock.
TMZ reported Thursday "The Rock" was pulled over by cops in Los Angeles for having tinted windows -- a traffic violation.
The pap was so stunned by Kevin’s bluntness that he asked the question again. And again, Kevin referred to The Rock as a “piece of s***.”
Check out the video … even though Kevin seems totally serious, it’s really all just a gag -- for those unaware, Kevin and The Rock are true BFFs, and have a well-documented friendship that's filled with insults going both ways.
Funny stuff, Kevin!!