Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pulled Over by Police After Walk of Fame Event
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Busted By The Po-Po!!!
Dwayne Johnson's day out supporting his best bud Stanley Tucci at his Walk of Fame ceremony turned into a full-on walk of shame after he got pulled over right afterward.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... it was a traffic stop Thursday for tinted windows ... yeah, it’s the kind of moment most people would want to disappear from.
He stepped out in a crisp shirt and cream trousers, physique on full display ... casually turning a routine traffic stop into a red carpet moment.
Cool, calm, and fully compliant ... Dwayne handled it like a pro. No word on whether the officer clocked who he was dealing with but let's be real, when The Rock steps out of a car, you know it’s not your average stop.
Guess even The Rock can’t roll through without a little tint of trouble!