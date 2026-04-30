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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pulled Over by Police After Walk of Fame Event

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Busted By The Po-Po!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
the-rock-kal-04-30-2026
TICKETED BY COPS
Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stopped by Police Following Walk of Fame Ceremony
BACKGRID

Dwayne Johnson's day out supporting his best bud Stanley Tucci at his Walk of Fame ceremony turned into a full-on walk of shame after he got pulled over right afterward.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... it was a traffic stop Thursday for tinted windows ... yeah, it’s the kind of moment most people would want to disappear from.

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He stepped out in a crisp shirt and cream trousers, physique on full display ... casually turning a routine traffic stop into a red carpet moment.

Cool, calm, and fully compliant ... Dwayne handled it like a pro. No word on whether the officer clocked who he was dealing with but let's be real, when The Rock steps out of a car, you know it’s not your average stop.

Guess even The Rock can’t roll through without a little tint of trouble!

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