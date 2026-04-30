Rep. Suhas Subramanyam Credits TMZ DC for Pressuring DHS Funding

Play video content Video: Virginia Rep. Subramanyam Praises DHS Funding Pressure by TMZ DC

Wow! If this is true, it's pretty amazing, but at least one member of Congress says TMZ DC's pressure to pass a funding bill OR ELSE had an impact on a sudden course correction that led to the passage of the DHS funding bill.

Charlie got Rep. Suhas Subramanyam Thursday, just after the House passed a bill that was DOA as recently as this morning, as the Congressman from Virginia says TMZ DC is "changing the way we do things in Washington."

House Speaker Mike Johnson did the abrupt about-face and gave the all-clear for Republicans to vote for the bill ... just hours after we put out a call to everyone on social media to send us photos of members of Congress on vacation next week while DHS went unfunded.

Charlie was shocked, but Subramanyam doubled down, saying TMZ DC is "a big reason why people wanted to get this done before they went home."