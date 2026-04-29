Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Bubble Wand From Disney World Vacation Wasn't His

Play video content Video: Sen. Lindsey Graham Denies Owning Bubble Wand From Disney Trip TMZ.com

Senator Lindsey Graham says there's no return to Disney World on his calendar, but he does want to set the record straight on the ol' bubble wand ... and tells TMZ DC why he's about to be super busy.

Our guy Charlie Cotton got LG on Capitol Hill and asked him if he's going back to Florida during next week's recess -- yes, they're off AGAIN -- and the Gentleman from South Carolina took the occasion to explain why he was clutching the toy in Fantasyland during his previous two-week break.

Lindsey says he'd bought the bubble wand for a "friend's girl," and he has no clue of its current whereabouts.

It's funny ... Sen. Graham dipped his toe in the affordability debate when he told us Disney needs some competition, because the bubble wand was a little pricey. Now there's a bipartisan issue he can take to voters!

Speaking of voters and issues, Lindsey says he'll spend next week stumping for reelection back home in South Cackalacky -- where he loves skeet shooting -- and, he even invited Charlie to join him on the campaign trail.