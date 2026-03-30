Sen. Lindsey Graham Poses With Shotgun Amid Backlash Over Disney Photos

Lindsey Graham's gone shooting, y'all, arming himself with a shotgun days after he was packing a bubble wand in the Magic Kingdom ... but, all while the government shutdown still drags on.

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina posted a photo Monday evening of himself taking aim with a shotgun, and wrote ... "Spent some time breaking clays ... Doesn't get much better than that."

Spent some time breaking clays in Edgefield County today. Doesn’t get much better than that. pic.twitter.com/tjVAQwhuut @LindseyGrahamSC

Kinda hard to ignore LG's huge pivot from theme parks to the shooting range. We broke the story ... Graham was seen over the weekend riding attractions and strolling through Disney World like any other vacationer. And yes, he was spotted holding one of those pink bubble wands for a friend's child.

Graham told us he'd met Trump officials Friday in South Florida, and then stopped in Orlando to meet up with some friends.

Now, he's back on his home turf trading long lines at Disney for flying targets, but the most important fact hasn't changed -- the Senator's still having a grand ole time on his 2-week vacay, while thousands of federal workers go without pay ... because Congress didn't do its job.

Graham told us, "I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat."