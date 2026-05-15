Jermaine Jackson Ordered to Pay Rape Accuser $6.5 Million

Jermaine Jackson has been ordered to cough up millions to his rape accuser ... apparently without ever stepping foot in court about the case.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Rita Butler Barrett obtained a default judgment against Jermaine for just over $6.5 million in damages and court costs ... years after she accused him of violently raping her in the spring of 1988. The amount also covers medical expenses Rita asserted she incurred.

The wild thing is Michael Jackson's older brother apparently never even responded to the lawsuit, hence the entry of the default judgment.

We told you all about it -- Rita filed the lawsuit in December 2023 under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, claiming the star unexpectedly showed up at her Encino, California home one day and "violently" raped her. She claimed the assault lasted several minutes ... but says Jermaine abruptly stopped and left her residence, leaving her traumatized.

Rita's lawyers say they were unable to track Jermaine down to serve the suit but ended up getting court approval to execute service via legal notice in the Los Angeles Times.