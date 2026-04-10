Jackson Family Hits the Red Carpet at the 'Michael' Premiere, See the Pics

It's A Family Affair At Premiere of 'Michael' Biopic

The Jackson family was all smiles during Friday's world premiere of "Michael" at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.

Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Jaafar Jackson posed for pics on the red carpet alongside Juliano Valdi, who plays young Michael Jackson in the biopic. MJ's nephew Jaafar -- who portrays him in the film -- rocked a red armband over his jacket, as a nod to his late uncle.

The pop icon's children, Prince and Bigi -- formerly known as "Blanket" -- were also there to celebrate their father.

But noticeably absent was MJ's daughter Paris, who recently slammed Michael's attorney, John Branca, for the film's "botched production" ... since he manages the late artist's estate.

Branca is portrayed in the biopic by Miles Teller, who was sporting a cream coat for the screening.