Michael Jackson's Estate Paid Millions for Hefty 'Michael' Biopic Reshoots
Michael Jackson's Estate Paid Roughly $10M to Reshoot 'Michael' Biopic Ending
The Michael Jackson estate reportedly shelled out millions to cut any mention of child molestation accusations in the end of "Michael" ... and because of it, they now own a stake in the film.
The late singer's estate is estimated to have coughed up between $10M and $15M to complete "necessary" reshoots for the movie, according to Variety.
The publication reports the biopic was originally supposed to explore the impact that child molestation accusations had on Jackson's life ... but now there's not even a mention of the accusations, because of a clause in a settlement with one of Jackson's accusers. Jordan Chandler reportedly barred the mention of him in any movie.
So, instead of ending with the King of Pop's biggest trials and tribulations, the film now reportedly ends with Jackson on top, at the height of his career.
As we reported ... the late legend’s nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the titular role. While his performance has been praised by many, Michael's daughter, Paris Jackson, has voiced her concerns about the movie as a whole.
Paris filed legal documents accusing estate executors -- John Branca and John McClain -- of totally botching the production of the movie ... and allegedly making excessive legal payments to third-party law firms. The estate fought back by insisting the payments were standard for the industry ... while also making clear they've made the estate billions.
The film -- opening April 24 -- is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and also stars Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.