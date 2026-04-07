Michael Jackson's Estate Paid Millions for Hefty 'Michael' Biopic Reshoots

The Michael Jackson estate reportedly shelled out millions to cut any mention of child molestation accusations in the end of "Michael" ... and because of it, they now own a stake in the film.

The late singer's estate is estimated to have coughed up between $10M and $15M to complete "necessary" reshoots for the movie, according to Variety.

The publication reports the biopic was originally supposed to explore the impact that child molestation accusations had on Jackson's life ... but now there's not even a mention of the accusations, because of a clause in a settlement with one of Jackson's accusers. Jordan Chandler reportedly barred the mention of him in any movie.

So, instead of ending with the King of Pop's biggest trials and tribulations, the film now reportedly ends with Jackson on top, at the height of his career.

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