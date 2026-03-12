Paris Jackson Squashes 'Michael' Biopic Beef, Sends Colman Domingo Love

Paris Jackson is giving an update on her back-and-forth with Colman Domingo over the "Michael" biopic ... and it sounds like the two cleared the air after some crossed wires.

A few months after Paris firmly denied Colman’s claim that she was involved in the film, she detailed him reaching out to her ... explaining at the Vanity Fair Vanities Party Wednesday, she sent him a voice memo letting him know everything was cool, and that she respects him as an artist.

Paris Jackson is wishing Colman Domingo and cousin Jafaar Jackson "success and joy and happiness" in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, while speaking to ET at the Vanity Fair Vanities party. pic.twitter.com/UZQ6DMNoEs @etnow

Paris also told "Entertainment Tonight" she appreciated the sentiment behind his message, adding there had clearly been a lot of miscommunication and things getting twisted along the way.

Colman is set to play Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson ... while Paris' cousin Jaafar Jackson stars as Michael in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film "Michael" -- and Paris added she genuinely wishes them both well.