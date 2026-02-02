Michael Jackson Biopic Drops New Trailer, Nephew Nails Role of King of Pop

King Of Pop Lives On In Biopic Trailer ... & It's A Thriller!🎶

The new full-length trailer for the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic just dropped ... and the late legend’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, straight-up steals the show as the new King of Pop!

The "Michael" preview pulls zero punches, charting MJ’s meteoric rise from his Jackson 5 days to full-blown icon status ... complete with messages of "love, joy and peace," moonwalking moments, and yes, even his pet chimp Bubbles.

The supporting cast also shows up strong -- Nia Long steps into the role of Michael’s mom, Katherine Jackson, while Colman Domingo takes on his notoriously tough father, Joe Jackson.

Visually, it’s all glitz, glam and big-budget spectacle ... though the film hasn’t been without its drama BTS.

Notably, the movie sidesteps Michael’s sexual abuse allegations and trial, with reports of major reshoots possibly aimed at scrubbing references to Jordan Chandler’s accusations.