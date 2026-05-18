Spencer Pratt Spoofs 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' In New Campaign Ad

Spencer Pratt looks like he's taking AOC's advice and owning his own story in a new campaign ad ... because he's bringing his Airstream trailer from his burned-down lot to his swanky hotel in Bel-Air ... and it sounds like he fancies himself a "Fresh Prince."

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down pic.twitter.com/Zes4VRdZxX @spencerpratt

Check out this new ad from Spencer's Los Angeles Mayoral campaign ... he's parodying the theme song to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ... made famous by Will Smith.

Spencer raps about losing his Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 L.A. Wildfires and moving to Bel-Air ... taking shots at the city's current mayor, Karen Bass, along the way.

There's footage of a truck towing the infamous trailer and pulling in to Bel-Air ... so looks like Spencer's settling in to his new digs just fine.

In a previous ad, Spencer stood in front of the trailer, which was parked on his burned-down lot, and declared, "This is where I live." We found out he's actually been staying at the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air.