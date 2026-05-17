Spencer Pratt Admits He Plans on Leaving L.A. If He Loses Mayoral Race

Spencer Pratt is already making contingency plans for life outside Los Angeles ... and it all depends on how he performs in the mayor’s race.

The "Hills" alum says he’s now weighing a full exit from Los Angeles if he fails to advance past either the June 2 primary or the Nov. 3 election to become mayor for the city of stars.

Spencer Pratt on what he’ll do if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman wins the mayoral election pic.twitter.com/VCUuTZwMXG @AdamCarollaShow

Speaking with comedian Adam Carolla, Pratt says plainly ... "If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA."

Pratt expressed that if he doesn’t come out on top politically, he’s going to relocate .. saying he wants to raise his kids in a place he feels is safer and more stable and not have to see "naked zombies" and where he can have the "last American dream somewhere."

Pratt also tied his campaign vision to a potential legal victory, claiming the outcome could help fund his rebuilding plans. He adds ... "I’m going to win the lawsuit against Gavin Newsom’s state park, and with that money, if I’m the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild."

The same day this interview was published, Pratt was spotted out at the Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano fight ... repping his Pratt L.A. branded mayoral merch and paired it with an "I voted" sticker, clearly still keeping hopes up and campaigning at all hours.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Discusses Living in Bel Air Hotel, Not Trailer TMZ.com

As we previously reported ... Pratt’s campaign faced scrutiny in recent weeks. While he has suggested he’s effectively displaced in a trailer, we broke the story he’s also been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air ... rather than living on the site of his destroyed home.