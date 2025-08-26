Michael Jackson's Son Prince Engaged to Molly Schirmang

Prince Jackson -- Michael Jackson's son -- just put a ring on it after 8 years with his college sweetheart, Molly Schirmang.

The 28-year-old shared the big news Tuesday on Instagram, dropping a series of sweet snaps with his fiancée and writing ... "8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued ... "We've traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I'm excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs 😘."

Prince and Molly have kept their relationship relatively low-key over the years, but fans know she's been a constant by his side from college at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles to vacations around the globe and family gatherings with the Jackson clan.

Now, after nearly a decade together, they're taking the next step and the King of Pop's eldest son is clearly very over the moon about making Molly officially part of the family.