Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Hit Lake Como After Tying the Knot

Logan Paul and Nina Adgal are done with the formal ceremony and ready to party the rest of their wedding weekend away ... looking lovestruck on Lake Como.

The WWE and internet star and his model better half were spotted by the water Saturday ... dressing casually on their wedding weekend.

Agdal -- still dressing in bridal white despite the ceremony being over -- wore a bathing suit top and a pair of matching bottoms while Paul looked sunny in a mustard yellow button-down and black shorts.

The two were surrounded by friends and families ... so, it looks like they're not quite along on their honeymoon yet -- but, they seem to be enjoying themselves nonetheless.

As we told you ... Logan and Nina were hoisted up on chairs after getting married Friday -- and fireworks let the whole of Italy know the two said their "I dos."

We saw video of the ceremony itself posted by Logan's bro, Jake, too ... who admitted on social media that he got a little emotional when LP and NA tied the knot.