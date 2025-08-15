Logan Paul, Nina Agdal Get Married At Lavish Ceremony

Play video content

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are officially husband and wife -- the WWE Superstar and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model tied the knot at a luxurious ceremony in Italy.

The Maverick's younger bro, Jake, shared a brief glimpse of the nuptials in Lake Como on Friday ... showing the couple in traditional wedding attire -- Logan is sporting a white tuxedo jacket with black pants ... and Nina's dress is absolutely stunning.

Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, appeared to be the officiant ... as he stood right up on stage with his good friends.

It must've been quite the emotional exchanging of vows ... as Jake captioned his video, "I've seriously been crying."

Logan and Nina first met at an event in early 2022 ... and by the end of the year, they were Instagram official. Less than 12 months later, they got engaged in Lake Como. Paul actually documented the question-popping on his social media pages, and it was super emotional.

In April 2024, they announced Nina's pregnancy ... and in September, they revealed the birth of little baby Esme.

They certainly did their big day in style -- and even had plenty of fun in Lake Como leading up to meeting at the altar.