Jake and Logan Paul Not Fighting, Announce Reality TV Show

Jake and Logan Paul are not fighting ... in fact, they're actually teaming up -- with the two internet superstars announcing the launch of their own reality TV show.

The WWE Superstar and boxer admitted they weren't prepping to face off in the boxing ring during an Instagram Live on Thursday ... saying what they really got in the works is something better.

The two revealed "Paul American" will hit Max streaming on March 27 ... and will give fans a new look at what their lives are really like.

The news will get a collective eye-roll from everyone who thought they were actually gonna scrap in a professional bout ... but as we previously reported, there were a ton of holes in the theory.

Ya gotta give the Pauls credit where it's due -- they certainly duped a ton of people who believed their face-off poster was a legit fight promo ... but proved once again they're marketing geniuses.

Logan did say during the livestream that they could still fight someday down the road ... but for now, it's all about the show.

The project will also include Jake and Logan's parents, Greg and Pam ... as well as their partners, speed skater Jutta Leerdam and model Nina Agdal.