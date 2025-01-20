Theo Von Falls Into Logan Paul's Lap After Chair Breaks at Inauguration

Play video content

Theo Von will have something hilarious to share on his next podcast episode after attending Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration ... and Logan Paul plays a major role in the story.

Check it out ... Logan is filming himself while taking in the speeches at the Capitol Building Monday morning, when Theo, who is seated right in front of him at the inauguration, tumbles backwards without warning.

The accident prompts quite a reaction from others in the crowd, who look over at Theo -- with a mix of concern and frustration. Someone noticeably shushes the group, even as Logan is asking Theo if he's alright ... and declares he predicted an accident like this would occur.

It seems the culprit for the mishap is the inauguration day chairs, which appear to be nothing more than basic metal folding chairs. On the other hand ... the Pauls are known for pranks.

Theo shakes off the incident, however ... joking his seat fell apart because they were "Kamala's chairs" -- a clear dig at the outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, who notably did not appear on TV's "This Past Weekend" podcast during the election, whereas Trump did.

The podcaster goes on to join Logan, and his brother, Jake Paul, in their row ... and gleefully asks to see the falling footage -- further proving he's unbothered by the accident.