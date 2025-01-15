Logan and Jake Paul, Theo Von, More Celebs Going to Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump's celebrity supporters are going to be in attendance for his second inauguration ... and he's got athletes, influencers, podcasters and reality TV stars in his corner.

Sources with direct knowledge of the inauguration guest list tell TMZ ... confirmed attendees include Logan and Jake Paul, Theo Von, Dana White, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner, The Nelk Boys, Bryce Hall and Megyn Kelly.

We've confirmed previous reports Elon Musk will be there.

We're told a handful of celebs turned down invites from the Trump team ... most notably, Dr. Phil.

Our sources say Phil wants to hang back in Texas and report on the inauguration with his news team live on his Merit TV network.

We're also told Roseanne Barr decided against making the trek to Washington D.C. ... instead, choosing to lay low.

Scheduling conflicts are getting in the way of some celebs turning out for Trump ... our sources say Savannah Chrisley can't make it due to prior commitments, and Drea de Matteo is up in the air.

As we reported ... Carrie Underwood's singing "America The Beautiful."