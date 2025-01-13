Village People Say They're Performing at Trump Inauguration Events

Donald Trump's going to be dancing to one of his favorite songs as he celebrates his inauguration ... because the Village People are booked for one of his events!!!

The band just announced they accepted an invitation from President-elect Trump's campaign to participate in some inaugural activities ... including at least one event with Trump himself.

The Village People used to beef with Trump over him using their songs at his rallies, but they changed their tune last year ... admitting Trump is good for business.

Here's how the band is explaining their decision to their fans ... "We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

Trump's favorite song is "Y.M.C.A." and the Village People say they're hoping the anthem "helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

To be clear, the Village People are not performing during the actual inauguration next Monday ... instead, they say they are "performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."