Donald Trump Gets No Penalty in Felony Hush Money Sentencing

The first convicted felon ever to be elected president was formally sentenced this morning ... after the Supreme Court shut down Donald Trump's final appeal Thursday night to have the judgment set aside.

Trump appeared remotely from Mar-a-Lago this morning to attend the Manhattan courthouse hearing, in which he was let off with an "unconditional discharge."

Judge Juan Merchan had already signaled Trump would not face prison, fines or probation ... deciding on unconditional discharge -- upholding the conviction, but with no penalties imposed, due to the president-elect's official status.

The judge could have sentenced Trump to up to 4 years in prison for the crime. Trump has previously called Merchan "corrupt" and the prosecution politically motivated. Prosecutors formally recommended the unconditional discharge this morning prior to the sentencing.

In this morning's hearing, Trump said, "The fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong."

Trump was convicted by a jury in May 2024 on 34 counts of falsifying business records over hush money payments in 2016 to cover up a payoff to keep an earlier affair with porn star Stormy Daniels from being exposed during his presidential run that year.

Trump had sought various appeals -- including from the Supreme Court -- claiming presidential immunity ... even though the actions occurred prior to Trump taking office in 2017.

A small group of protestors gathered outside the courthouse Friday morning, carrying picket signs, some of which read "Today's Sentencing: Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied" and "Presidents Are Not Kings."