J.D. Vance, Ted Cruz Make Friendly Bet On Ohio State Vs. Texas Cotton Bowl

J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz have a lot more than bragging rights on the line when Ohio State and Texas face off in the College Football Playoff ... 'cause both politicians just placed a friendly wager on the Cotton Bowl -- with both hoping their team trumps the other.

The Texas senator laid out the challenge to the Vice President-Elect and Ohio native on Tuesday ... days before the Buckeyes and Longhorns duke it out at AT&T Stadium.

The terms were pretty simple -- the loser would have to deliver food and beer to the winner's front door, all while they rock the opposing team's jersey.

Donald Trump's right-hand man quickly accepted ... asking his supporters what brand of ice cream he should have Cruz deliver to him (with many saying Blue Bell).

The Buckeyes are currently a -5.5 point favorite three days out from the contest, but the 'Horns will have a strong support staff in their corner -- as the team's live mascot, Bevo, will be allowed to attend the contest after he was barred from the Peach Bowl last Wednesday.