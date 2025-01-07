Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

J.D. Vance, Ted Cruz Make Friendly Bet On Ohio State Vs. Texas Cotton Bowl

Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Friendly Wager For OSU Vs. Texas ... It's Cott-On!!!

J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz have a lot more than bragging rights on the line when Ohio State and Texas face off in the College Football Playoff ... 'cause both politicians just placed a friendly wager on the Cotton Bowl -- with both hoping their team trumps the other.

The Texas senator laid out the challenge to the Vice President-Elect and Ohio native on Tuesday ... days before the Buckeyes and Longhorns duke it out at AT&T Stadium.

The terms were pretty simple -- the loser would have to deliver food and beer to the winner's front door, all while they rock the opposing team's jersey.

ted cruz jd vance sub tweets split x

Donald Trump's right-hand man quickly accepted ... asking his supporters what brand of ice cream he should have Cruz deliver to him (with many saying Blue Bell).

The Buckeyes are currently a -5.5 point favorite three days out from the contest, but the 'Horns will have a strong support staff in their corner -- as the team's live mascot, Bevo, will be allowed to attend the contest after he was barred from the Peach Bowl last Wednesday.

The two squads have met three times in program history ... with the last matchup going down in 2009 at the Fiesta Bowl -- which Texas won by a final score of 24-21.

