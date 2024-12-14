Donald Trump, J.D. Vance Pose with Daniel Penny at Army-Navy Football Game

Daniel Penny was facing a long prison sentence last week ... but, now he's living the good life -- meeting two of the most powerful men in government on Saturday.

The Marine veteran met President-Elect Donald Trump and his future Vice President J.D. Vance ... posing for pictures with them at the Army-Navy football game in Maryland.

In the photo -- posted by one of Trump's staff members -- the three share big grins ... with Penny taking center stage in the photo between the two politicians.

Huge smiles from everyone involved ... with no indication of all the controversy surrounding Penny since the jury in his earlier this week.

ICYMI ... Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in relation to Jordan Neely's death earlier this week after prosecutors dropped a manslaughter charge when the jury was deadlocked late last week.

Vance invited Penny to the game earlier this week ... and, he accepted -- though he reportedly said there were other veterans more deserving than him.

BTW ... Penny wasn't the only well-known person in attendance -- with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth and more in Trump's suite.

The invitation is a hit among conservatives ... who say this shows that America is roaring back in a big way. However, many liberals believe Penny should have been convicted for Neely's death and are slamming Trump's choice.

