Amazon, Meta Will Shell Out Big Bucks in Effort to Curry Trump's Favor

Jeff Bezos may have wanted his newspaper to stay out of politics when he killed a Washington Post endorsement for Kamala Harris ... but he sure opened his wallet fast for President-elect Donald Trump.

Here's the deal ... Amazon and Meta have each pledged $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund -- giving the impression they are kissing up to DT after a wishy-washy election season of support.

Trump has scorched both mega tech companies in the past for, among other things, not fawning over him enough during his campaign ... but it appears JB and Mark Zuckerberg are trying to make it right on Day 1 of the incoming administration.

Both the tech billionaires congratulated Trump on his decisive victory via social media shortly after he defeated Harris last month ... a win that shocked a portion of the globe.

While both huge donations have some rolling their eyes as brown-nosing ... Bezos has been more harshly criticized, since he admitted to personally killing the Post's KH endorsement just before the election ... which resulted in a partial staff revolt and a significant loss of subscriptions.

Seems both tech leaders are wise to the quickest way to Trump's heart -- through his bank account.