Donald Trump Gets Royal Reception At Notre Dame, Handshake With Prince William
US-UK relations got a little stronger with a handshake, as Donald Trump greeted Prince William at the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Trump was spotted making his way down the line of world leaders, eventually reaching Prince William, placing his hand on the royal's shoulder as they shared a handshake and a quick conversation Saturday.
The last time Trump and Prince William met was in 2019 when Trump was in office.
This time, their quick handshake wasn't all, as William also had a meeting with the President-elect after the ceremony to discuss the importance of the US-UK's "special relationship," according to Kensington Palace.
The event marked the restoration of the 12th-century church after it was left devastated in an April 2019 fire.