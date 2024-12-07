White House Dropping Nearly $200K for Cleaning Ahead of Trump's Return

The Biden administration is ready to clean house ahead of Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office ... setting up a pricey cleaning service ahead of the handoff.

According tofederal financial documents obtained by TMZ ... the WH has tapped cleaners to do a deep clean of the West Wing, East Wing, and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. The scrub-down will cost a whopping $140,930 ... and actually kicked off last month ahead of Thanksgiving.

The White House is also shelling out an additional $46,800 to have the carpets thoroughly cleaned in the aforementioned spaces ... noting the cleaning was needed before the 2025 Inauguration.

This isn't the first time the White House has paid out to tidy up the joint. As TMZ reported back in 2020 ... the Trump administration issued a similar order before Joe Biden took office in 2021.

However, the cost was noticeably less ... with the WH dropping a little over $127,000 for the Inaugural cleaning. That's more than a $13K difference!!!

So, either the Biden administration was a little tougher on POTUS' official residence, or inflation is coming into play here.

Trump's White House also ordered the carpets to be cleaned back in 2020 ... which cost them a little over $44,000 at the time.

Again, we're seeing an uptick in cost -- which was a key issue for voters on Election Day.