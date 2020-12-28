White House Dropping $44k on Carpet Cleaning for Biden Administration

Exclusive

President-elect Joe Biden might be missing out on the usual huge public gathering for his inauguration due to the pandemic ... but at least he'll be moving into nice, clean digs.

Although beefing up security and working to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved with Biden's swearing-in are the top priorities, the government's also spending some dough to tidy up ... according to federal financial docs.

We've learned The White House is dropping a little over $44,000 on what's listed as "Inauguration Carpet Cleaning." It's unclear how many rooms will have fresh carpeting ... the White House has 132 rooms.

So, if you're coming to pay POTUS a visit after January 20 ... you might need to take your shoes off.

As we've reported ... Biden's inauguration is getting scaled back because of COVID-19 concerns, with the ceremony having an "extremely limited" footprint and a "reimagined" parade.