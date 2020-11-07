Inauguration Day Construction Underway in Front of U.S. Capitol

Whether Joe Biden is ultimately declared to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election is irrelevant ... to the construction workers setting up for the inauguration anyway.

The election process has been a stressful slog complicated even more by the allegations of cheating made by President Trump ... but the Inauguration Day show will go on January 20, 2021 regardless.

Work on the site of the swearing in of the next president actually began in mid-October, but based on these new photos obtained by TMZ ... it's really starting to ramp up.

It looks like it's gearing up to be as big of an event as ever on the West Front of the Capitol, but with ongoing COVID-19 concerns ... it's hard to tell what it will look like just yet.

According to a spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies ... the mindset is to set it all up like normal, and scale down later if coronavirus makes that necessary.