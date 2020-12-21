President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Trump Administration

Play video content Fox News

President-elect Biden is one big step closer to inoculation against COVID-19 after taking the shot in his left arm ... and actually thanking President Trump's administration for making it happen.

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden went to a hospital Monday afternoon in Newark, Delaware ... and after a little small talk with the nurse practitioner, got right to doing the deed. The Prez-elect kept a straight face, no wincing, as nurse Tabe Masa injected him with the Pfizer vaccine.

Afterward, he thanked the heroes ... "Scientists, front line workers, the ones who actually did the clinical work," and said we all owe them a huge debt.

He turned to Nurse Masa and said, "We owe you big. We really do" -- but then added, "The administration deserves some credit for getting this off the ground ... Operation Warp Speed."

Biden's said he wants to bridge the divide with Trump's supporters ... and giving POTUS his due could go a long way.