Trump Cabinet Appointees Receive Bomb Threats, Campaign Says

Campaign Says Cabinet Appointees Were Sent Bomb Threats

Donald Trump's incoming appointees are already receiving vicious backlash from some in the country ... with nearly a dozen incoming members of the team receiving violent threats, according to the campaign.

The Trump-Vance transition team announced the news Wednesday morning ... sharing a press release about the "vicious, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them.

The statement explains some of these members received bomb threats ... while others were swatted in their homes instead.

The Trump team thanks law enforcement for their quick response ... before writing that DJT is trying to unite the country -- and acts of intimidation and violence will not deter the team.

Matt Gaetz -- no longer a cabinet appointee after withdrawing his name from attorney general consideration -- also reportedly received a pipe bomb threat.

A bomb-sniffing dog was dispatched to his home this morning, though at this time it's unclear if there is a bomb there or not. The bomb squad has now reportedly been dispatched.

