Matt Gaetz Joins Cameo After Attorney General Nomination From Trump Collapses

Matt Gaetz had one hell of a whirlwind couple of weeks that began with him under consideration as Donald Trump’s attorney general ... and ended with him hawking vids on Cameo.

Here's the deal -- the former high-profile Florida congressman made headlines after DT picked him to be his attorney general ... a decision that shocked plenty of people given MG has been dogged by sexual misconduct allegations.

Days later ... Gaetz withdrew from consideration so as to not be a "distraction" for Trump.

Unemployed in the public sector -- he had to withdraw from Congress for the AG nom -- MG quickly turned to the Cameo app to make personalized vids for fans ... at $525 a pop.

His Cameo bio is pretty short ... and actually pretty damn funny ... stating, "I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker."

So far, Gaetz has only shared 2 personalized videos ... in an attempt to highlight what would-be buyers can expect ... for several Benjamins.

Gaetz follows his one-time colleague ... disgraced former Rep. George Santos ... who also is hawking vids on cameo -- but only charging upward of $250 a pop.