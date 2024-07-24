Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Matt Gaetz Questions the FBI Director About Biden's 'Cognitive Decline'

Congressman Matt Gaetz Let's Talk Biden's 'Cognitive Decline' ... Questions FBI Director

WHO'S IN CHARGE HERE???

Matt Gaetz used the FBI Director's testimony on Donald Trump's assassination attempt to score political points ... veering off the topic to question him about Joe Biden's cognition.

The controversial congressman just took his turn firing off questions at Director Christopher Wray ... and, while his colleagues have asked a series of questions about the attempt on the former prez's life, Gaetz instead focused on Biden dropping out of the race.

Gaetz asks exactly when CW first noticed Biden's "cognitive decline" including when Wray might've started noticing Biden not picking up on some things quite as quickly in their briefings.

While Wray insists he hasn't experienced interactions with the prez like the ones Gaetz describes ... Gaetz insists that's not possible -- because he says it's so obvious even Democrats demanded Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race before he did on Sunday.

Gaetz asks Wray if there's a conspiracy to hide Joe Biden's mental acuity from the American people ... questioning who's exactly in on it before taking a final shot about the hours he says Biden's able to work -- between 10 AM and 4 PM.

7/13/24
SHOTS FIRED

Worth noting ... the director stays composed for all of this, politely answering Gaetz's questions -- so, no major fireworks here. He also doesn't give any credence to any of Gaetz's claims or conspiracies he was trying to have him acknowledge.

Seems like Gaetz is trying to go viral here ... he's already reposted the clip of himself questioning Wray to X -- repeating several of his questions during the testimony in the caption.

DRONE & EXPLOSIVES AT THE SCENE

Like we said ... Director Wray's answering a ton of questions this morning -- and has already revealed Thomas Matthew Crooks had three explosive devices primed and ready to blow when snipers shot him dead at Trump's rally earlier this month.

But, Congressman Gaetz seems more focused on the Democrats than the shooting.

