Adam22 Says Trump Can Win The Internet With Podcasters At White House Briefings

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam22 says Donald Trump should absolutely shake up the White House Press Briefing process by bringing podcasters into the mix ... a move he says would maintain Trump's stranglehold on the internet.

We got the "No Jumper" podcast host Tuesday near Van Nuys Airport and our photog asked him about one of the bigger stories of the day ... Trump mulling the possibility of adding podcast bros like the Nelk Boys to his daily press briefings.

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam22 says the election already showed Trump knows how to use the podcast circuit and the power of the internet to his advantage ... saying the views Trump got on Joe Rogan alone outshine anything Kamala Harris did with traditional news outlets.

As a result, Adam22 says it makes perfect sense for Trump to go back to the well and bring content creators to the White House to shake up his press briefings and get his message out.

Play video content TMZ.com

There's still a lot of moving parts here, and Adam22 says Trump would have to pick the right podcasters for this all to work ... streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have been floated around, but Adam22 tells us why those dudes, while popular, aren't what Trump needs.