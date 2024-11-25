Barron Trump Spends Thanksgiving Holidays With President-Elect Dad, Video

Barron Trump is taking some time off from New York University to be with family during the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays — and he was seen front and center with his president-elect dad Donald and his mom Melania.

Barron was seated around a table in Mar-a-Lago — Donald's Palm Beach, Florida estate — with the 47th President, Melania and her father, Viktor Knavs, Barron's granddad.

Check out the video, which was shot Saturday night ... Barron — Donald's youngest son who's a freshman at NYU — is looking spiffy in his dark suit and tie alongside DT, who's wearing a matching outfit.

Melania and Viktor are also dressed to the nines as all four seem to be enjoying each other's company. Other guests are sitting at tables around them chatting among themselves and having dinner.

As you know ... Barron was credited with helping DT win the 2024 election against Kamala Harris by telling Donald which podcasts to appear on during his campaign to expand his voter base.

You may recall, Donald sat down with popular podcasters Logan Paul and Joe Rogan in the months leading up to Election Day.