Barron Trump Makes Debut at His Father's Rally for President

Makes Surprise Appearance On Campaign Trail For The Donald

Play video content Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

Barron Trump made a surprise appearance at his father's campaign rally in Florida Tuesday night, and he quickly became the crowd favorite ... even briefly overshadowing The Donald.

18-year-old Barron was sitting in the front row near the stage where Donald was giving a speech to the packed audience at his Doral golf course in Miami as he seeks a second term as president of the United States.

Donald -- standing at a podium with a mic -- introduced Barron and told him to stand up, which he did.

Check out the video ... Decked out in a dark suit, the 6-foot-7 Barron turned and waved at all the people, who wildly clapped and shouted in support.

Donald kept playing up Barron, bragging about how he had chosen the college he would be attending without naming it and calling him a "very good guy."

Barron again jumped to his feet and waved to the audience, who responded with more cheers.

Donald noted it was the first time Barron had attended one of his rallies. He also acknowledged Barron might be more popular than his other sons Eric and Don Jr., both of whom were also in attendance.

Play video content

The 45th president joked, "He [Barron] had such a nice easy life ... now it's a little bit changed."

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

Donald is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in his 2024 White House bid against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.