Barron Trump Heard Speaking for First Time at Mar-a-Lago Party

Of course, everyone has heard Donald Trump speak a gazillion times over the decades, but the voice of his youngest son, Barron, has always been a mystery ... until now!

Play video content Youtube/ @bwtgirls_

The 18-year-old was recently captured on video talking to a guest as they attended a formal event in a ballroom at his dad's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Check out the short clip ... Barron, looking dapper in a suit, is heard saying to the man, "Impressed with this," before shaking his hand. Barron then said something else, but his words were inaudible, although you can make out his deep voice.

It's the first time the public's actually heard the booming baritone voice of the teen ... who, BTW, stands around 6'7" now!

For years, people have wondered about the former president's son, who usually shied away from the spotlight. Although, he was present for plenty of photo ops while his father was in the White House, but wouldn't speak on video.

Several social media users commented on Barron's video interaction, saying he looked like one of his brothers, Don Jr., or the character Greg from the hit HBO show, "Succession."

Barron is expected to graduate high school this month ... and he's already getting drawn into politics. He was just invited to represent the state of Florida as one of 41 delegates at the Republican National Convention in July, but turned it down.

Of course, his dad will be front and center at the convention as the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee -- and Barron and the rest of his siblings will, most likely, be onstage with him.