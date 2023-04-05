Melania Trump MIA from Donald's Speech After Arraignment

Donald Trump certainly enjoyed the support of some of his family during his big speech Tuesday night following his historic criminal arraignment -- but there was one very important person missing in action: his wife, Melania.

Indeed, Melania was noticeably absent from the mob of supporters who crowded into Mar-a-Lago to listen to the former president rail against the justice system hours after he was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom.

Three of his five children -- Eric, Don Jr. and Tiffany -- showed up for Trump's defiant speech in which he blasted Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg who charged him with 34 felonies and attacked Judge Juan Merchan who presided over his arraignment.

Trump's two other children -- Ivanka and Barron -- were no-shows. According to the NY Post, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were celebrating Passover in Wyoming.

It's not clear why Barron wasn't there, but he's rarely seen at these events because Melania has shielded him from the spotlight over the years.

Melania's absence, though, caught the eye of many observers who wondered why she wasn't present to support her husband after what may be the worst day of his life.

It seemed even more mystifying considering that Melania was at Trump's side during a dinner last Thursday after a Manhattan grand jury had indicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge Merchan threatened to impose a gag order if Trump didn't stop all of his vitriol over the case.

But, as in true Trump fashion, the words went in one ear and out the other. He attacked the D.A., the judge, the judge's wife and his daughter.