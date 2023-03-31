Donald Trump Dines With Melania at Mar-a-Lago After Getting Indicted

Play video content TMZ.com

News of his indictment didn't make Donald Trump lose his appetite ... because the 45th President was dining Thursday night at a Mar-a-Lago.

Check out this brief video, showing Trump standing inside his famous Palm Beach, Florida, mansion just hours after a grand jury indicted him on criminal charges involving an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Clearly, Trump was in no mood to mingle or chat. He looked all business as he gave a quick wave to his guests before he pivoted and walked off.

We're told the footage was shot around the time Trump had dinner with his wife Melania at their usual table outside. No word on what they ate or discussed.

But, it's probably a good guess Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg came up in conversation. After all, Bragg had just won a criminal indictment against Trump, who will now have to surrender to New York law enforcement Thursday so he can be arraigned on more than 30 charges.

As word of his indictment spread Thursday afternoon, Trump issued a statement, blasting Bragg -- a Democrat -- for bringing the case against him for political reasons. Trump is currently the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 Presidential race.

He said, "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history." He also called Bragg “a disgrace” while insisting he was “a completely innocent person."

Trump is the first-ever American president or former president to be indicted. He stands accused of funneling a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels through his former lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen in the final days of the 2016 Presidential election. Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump -- an allegation he has long denied.