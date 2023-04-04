Donald Trump Arrested in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

Donald Trump is now officially an alleged felon -- he's turned himself in to NYPD for booking and will be arraigned in the Stormy Daniels' hush money case.

The former President and his massive motorcade arrived at the front door of The Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, and surrendered just a few short minutes later.

As we reported, Trump was indicted last week after months of a grand jury hearing testimony from multiple witnesses like his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump allegedly brokered a $130K payment to Stormy amid the 2016 election in an attempt to keep her quiet about an alleged affair ... and he's facing more than 30 counts in this case.

Trump's attorneys, Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina told TMZ ... "[Trump] did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court."

Eric Trump also shared his thoughts, saying "This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."

Trump took to Truth Social ahead of his indictment, calling for protests against Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg ... and Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she'd be hosting a rally in New York in support of the former President.

