Donald Trump Says He Expects to be Arrested Next Week by Manhattan D.A.

Donald Trump's luck in sidestepping criminal charges over the years might be running out ... and the former President himself admits it

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, Saturday morning to make the stunning announcement that he expects to be arrested next week. He also ordered his minions to protest his likely indictment from Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg over his alleged participation in the notorious Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

In all caps, Trump wrote, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!.”

He also referred to Bragg's office as “CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL" while touting his innocence.

As you may know, Bragg has been investigating Trump for purportedly making a $130,000 payment to Daniels back in 2016. Trump allegedly brokered the deal with the porn star to buy her silence during the Presidential campaign that year after she alleged they had an affair. Trump has long denied the accusation.

Daniels recently met with Manhattan prosecutors, according to her attorney, who also said she was prepared to testify if the case against Trump goes to trial.