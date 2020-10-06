Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels 'Porn Hooker' in Secret Recording

Play video content Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen/Apple Podcasts

Melania Trump referred to her husband's alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, as "the porn hooker" ... while talking to a friend, who was secretly recording her for a book.

The First Lady's former BFF and adviser, Stephanie Wolkoff, just released the audio, recorded in 2018, and you hear Melania going off about the fact Stormy was getting A-list treatment with a Vogue cover story. The September 2018 issue was a big deal at the time of this recording because it's when the Stormy hush-money scandal was making headlines

Anyway, Melania says ... "Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues" Wolkoff responded with confusion about the term "porn hooker," forcing Melania to say Stormy's name.

The recording, which Wolkoff reveled on Michael Cohen's 'Mea Culpa' podcast, shows Melania had the exact kinda disdain you'd expect her to have for Stormy.

This is just the latest embarrassing convo Melania was recorded having with Wolkoff -- who's been slowly releasing the audio clips to pimp out her own tell-all book about her relationship with Mrs. Trump.