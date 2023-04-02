Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'SNL' Mocks Trump's Pitch for Money by Releasing Song 'Justice for All'

'SNL' Trump Unveils New Album for Legal Defense $$$!!!

4/2/2023 6:31 AM PT

"Saturday Night Live" had a hysterical cold open ... Donald Trump singing for legal defense money.

James Austin Johnson nailed it as the former prez, beginning with Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" and introducing himself.

snl 2
Youtube / SNL

He started with what seemed like a shocker ... “Well folks, it happened. I got indicted, or as I spell it: indicated. Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison. April Fools! That was a prank. I was doing a Jim from Office.”

snl 3

Then he touted his song from the J6 choir, 'Justice for All,' bragging it beat Miley Cyrus on the charts for a nanosecond. So, he says, if that song can raise money for his legal defense, how 'bout an entire album of songs!  The album, titled "Now That's What I call My Legal Defense Fund," or "Trump Bopz," is what he hopes is a goldmine.

You gotta watch ... really funny.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later