Trump May Credential Bro Podcasters for White House Briefing Room

Play video content Triggered With Don Jr.

There could be game of musical chairs in the White House Briefing Room, because it sounds like Trump may be replacing some of the traditional media reporters with bro podcasters.

Donald Trump Jr. was chitchatting with cohost Michael Knowles on his podcast, "Triggered With Donald Trump Jr.," when the subject came up.

Don Jr. said, "I was on the plane with my father ... and we were talking about the podcast world and some of our friends and Rogan and guys like you." The convo was about adding them, other podcasters and other non-traditional media types to the Briefing Room.

Don said, "That's going to blow up some heads."

Thing is ... there are only 49 seats in the room, so someone's gotta go if Trump makes good on the change. The White House Correspondents Ass'n is responsible for assigning seats, but it's not a stretch to think Trump could say it's his White House and he'll do what he wants. During his first term, he banned a CNN reporter from the Briefing Room, but a judge forced his return.

Trump Jr. groused about the NYT and other media that he says operates like an arm to the Dems, so changing it up is fair game.

So Theo Von, The Undertaker and other podcast bros could be front and center at the daily briefings.