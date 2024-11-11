Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Out Together for 1st Time Since Election Loss

Play video content

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are carrying on after last week's election loss ... with the political team stepping out for a Veterans Day ceremony.

The president and his VP were back on duty Monday, attending a laying of a wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The event was long on the pair's calendars, given the important federal holiday ... which commemorates military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, Biden and Harris showed respect by placing their right hands over their hearts while listening to a rendition of the nation's anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Biden, being the current Commander-in-Chief, had the honor of placing the floral wreath in front of the famed monument ... which honors those whose remains were unidentifiable after World War I.

As you can see in a video from the ceremony, Biden got a bit of help placing the wreath ... with a decorated soldier guiding 46 to the stand and helping situate the arrangement before walking away.

Neither Biden nor Harris spoke at the poignant ceremony ... choosing to make no political statement out of respect for the day.

