Kamala Harris Calls to Congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump

Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his historic win ... just hours before she's set to address the nation for the first time since her loss, to officially concede the 2024 presidential election.

The VP's campaign chair, Jen O’Malley, shared in an email to Harris campaign staff that Kamala called President-elect Trump Wednesday, urging him to be "a President for all Americans" and stressing the peaceful transfer of power in January, to prevent a repeat of the turbulent 2021 transition.

President Joe Biden also called President-elect Trump Wednesday to offer his congratulations, and reportedly invited Trump to visit the White House Thursday, where Biden is set to deliver a national address.

The email also gave a shoutout to the staff, praising them for pulling off a "first-rate, historic Presidential campaign" in just 90 days -- all while tackling "unprecedented headwinds and obstacles that were largely out of your control."

O'Malley shared that after Kamala's concession speech at Howard University, she and Governor Tim Walz will be hosting an all-staff call to talk directly with the team about everything they’d successfully pulled off ... and what’s next on the road ahead.