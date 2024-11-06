Plies Rips America After Heavy Kamala Support, Campaign Hats Still Selling

Play video content

Plies couldn't hide his dejection addressing Donald Trump's win to his massive fanbase after he re-snagged the White House ... Plies was one of Kamala Harris' biggest cheerleaders, but he thinks America is proudly showing its true colors!!!

The Florida-based rap star told his followers to stay true to their vote regardless of the results -- a pill he too had to swallow after Trump won his Sunshine State with an overwhelming majority.

Plies told his fans on X he wished he could blanket them all, but didn't extend the same olive branch to Trump supporters!!!

According to Plies, character in the country has gone out the window -- all dark and deceitfulness funneled through Trump's campaign is exactly what the people wanted!!!

Throughout the madness, Plies didn't miss his opportunity to cash in on his Kamala endorsement himself.

His track titled "Mrs. 47" predicting the Vice President's ascension probably doesn't have much shelf life on streaming anymore ... and the same can be said for his custom trucker hats with the slogan "First Female President Of USA!!!"