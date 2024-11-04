Hill Harper Says Kamala Harris Will Win Thanks to Last-Minute Voters

Play video content TMZ.com

Hill Harper is feeling confident about Vice President Kamala Harris' chances ahead of Election Day ... noting the last couple of weeks have been crucial for the presidential race.

We caught up with "The Good Doctor" actor outside LAX airport Monday, where he shared his 2 cents on what's to come on Election Day ... making big claims about a Harris-Walz win.

As Harper put it ... the VP is guaranteed to nab the popular vote ... and will emerge victorious in some swing states, too.

While Harper doesn't feel the polls -- which have indicated a deadlocked race between Harris and rival Donald Trump -- have been inaccurate, he does feel many last-minute voters have been shifting their support to the Democratic nominee.

The actor cited Trump's recent controversies as a reason undecided voters are leaning toward supporting Harris ... highlighting Trump's controversial rallies, in particular.

He noted ... "If you're a last-minute voter, who is undecided, what have you seen that makes you want to vote for Donald Trump? And what have you seen that makes you want to vote for Kamala Harris? You've seen positive on one side, you've seen people calling Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage ... that really hurts and demoralizes people."