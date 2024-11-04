Early Voters Show Up to Polls for 2024 Presidential Election

U.S. citizens are getting out and exercising their right to vote early ... massive lines are already forming at voting centers, proving people are taking this election seriously.

Check it out ... large crowds are gathering at different polling places, with individuals patiently waiting in line to cast their respective ballots in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Though Election Day is technically on Tuesday, several states began accepting ballots and early voters back in October ... with some even as early as September.

In fact, around 75 million people have reportedly already turned in their ballots amid a deadlocked race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, who ended his reelection bid in July, was among those who exercised their right to vote early.

As TMZ previously reported, 46 hit a voting center in Delaware last week ... where he waited in line with his fellow Americans to enter the voting booth.

Play video content C-Span

Former president Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 in October, confirmed that he too already voted ... sharing last month he voted by mail for Harris.