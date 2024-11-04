Rihanna Jokes About Sneaking 'Into the Polls' Ahead of Election Day

Play video content

Rihanna is sharing her 2 cents on the 2024 U.S. Presidential election ... even though she's unable to vote on Tuesday.

The pop star issued a message to her fans on X, seemingly indicating her support for Vice President Kamala Harris over former president Donald Trump -- who she appeared to call a "p***y."

In a video uploaded to the social media site, RiRi wistfully looked out the window, as a joke caption read "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport".

She added ... "#votecauseican't"

Rihanna welcomed sons RZA and Riot in 2022 and 2023, respectively, with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

While Rihanna didn't name a specific candidate in her video, her post made it clear she was throwing her support behind the VP -- who would be the first female president in U.S. history if elected.

She wrote ... "when protecting p***ies and firing p***ies can happen all in one vote."

The singer, who was born Barbados, signed off her message with a couple hashtags, including another "#votecauseicant" and "#TanSuitSeason" -- a clear reference to Harris' decision to wear a tan suit to the Democratic National Convention back in August (which itself was a reference to the criticism former President Barack Obama received for wearing an "unpresidential" tan suit during a news conference in 2014).

Rihanna joins several celebrities who've spoken out in favor of Harris ... including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez, among many others.

However, Trump has scored a fair share of celeb endorsements, too. Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Jake Paul, Danica Patrick, Buzz Aldrin, and more have publicly endorsed 45's reelection bid.