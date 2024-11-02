Senior Citizens with Mental Disabilities Still Vote, Advocates Explain Process

The election is just a few days away and, with so much talk of mental acuity among candidates, we checked with experts about the voting process for those with mental disabilities.

Justine Knight, executive director at Triangle Aphasia Project tells TMZ … aphasia doesn't affect a person's intelligence -- but, it can affect their ability to read, write or speak. So her org. makes sure people undestand their rights to accomodation.

For example, Knight explains her dad has aphasia ... and, he chooses to vote by mail so he has time to process the ballot and use his two communication partners -- Justine and her husband -- to cast the vote he means to.

She notes that, even though her dad is disabled, he's got the same right to vote as anyone else -- adding people need to approach those with aphasia from the perspective that they are mentally sound, even if they're no longer able to speak or write.

We also chatted with Debbie Becerra -- an executive at the retirement community Hollenbeck Palms in L.A. -- who tells us that if a resident is mentally handicapped or has dementia when the facility receives the ballot, they reach out to the primary caretaker. This is usually a son, daughter or someone with power of attorney.

If this primary caretaker says their loved one does not want to vote, Becerra says Hollenbeck destroys the voting material. However, if they say their loved one would like to vote, then the caretaker can come to the facility and help walk them through the ballot material.

Worth noting, there is no process in place to ensure the caretaker is honoring the disabled voter's wishes -- so, a lot of trust is put in the caretakers.

Play video content TMZ.com

BTW ... we spoke with Michael J. Greenberg, a New York-based attorney of estate planning and elder law, who tells us he has never been asked nor granted power of attorney for a vote in any election.

In fact, as far as he understands ... power of attorney would not allow someone the ability to cast a vote for someone else in an election.

Of course, Debbie didn't say they allow others to vote for those in their facility ... but, instead, they allow this person to be there and help explain options to the loved one.